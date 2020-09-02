VHSL committee votes to send final mid-cycle alignment plan for ’21-’22, ’22-’23 for final approval

Published Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020, 7:03 pm

The VHSL Appeal Committee met today to hear appeals and make recommendations for final alignment for 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

The Appeal Committee voted 5-0 to present its final plan with justification for Executive Committee approval on Sept. 23.

The following appeals were heard and acted upon:

Approved Buffalo Gap’s request to play down in classification from Class 2B to Class 1B – 4-1 (approved) Approved Caroline’s appeal to move down in classification from Class 4B to Class 3B – 4-1 (approved) Approved Giles’ appeal to move down in classification from Class 2C to Class 1C – 5-0 (approved) Denied Class 4B’s appeal that Class 4 be divided into 8 regions with a range of 6-9 schools per region – 0-5 (denied)

The committee made it clear that declining enrollment numbers were the factors considered in their approval of appeals by Buffalo Gap, Caroline, and Giles to move down in classification.

The attached files are posted on the VHSL website under Alignment then Resources: www.vhsl.org/alignment/alignmentdistrictregion-table.

