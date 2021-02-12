VHSL Class 3 state swimming events postponed
The Virginia Class 3 state swimming events, originally scheduled for Sunday at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center, have been postponed.
The decision to postpone the event was made with the safety of VHSL competitors, coaches, officials, and meet management team in mind.
“Each of our postponements this week required a tremendous amount of coordination between League staff and the venue directors to find dates based on the availability of those facilities ,” said VHSL Assistant Director Shawn Knight. “We appreciate our venues’ willingness and flexibility to work with us to host our championships.”
The swimming events for all classifications are rescheduled as follows:
- Class 2 – Feb. 18 at Christiansburg Aquatic Center
- Class 3 – Feb. 25 at Christiansburg Aquatic Center
- Class 4 – Feb. 23 at Christiansburg Aquatic Center
- Class 5 – Feb. 18 at Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Center
- Class 6 – Feb. 19 at Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Center