first bank  

VHSL Class 1 girls, Class 2 boys state basketball finals moved to Sunday

Augusta Free Press

Published Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, 4:13 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

VHSLThe Class 1 Girls state championship game and  the Class 2 Boys state championship games scheduled for Saturday have both been moved to Sunday. Times and sites yet to be determined.

The move to a Sunday championship was made to accommodate the winners of the Class 1 girls semifinal game between Honaker and George Wythe (Wytheville) and for the Class 2 boys semifinal between Union and Radford.

Both games are scheduled for Friday at Honaker High School and Union High School.

The two winners will host their state championship games. In the Class 1 girls final, Region B champion Riverheads awaits the winner after defeating Mathews, 58-40, in its semifinal game Wednesday night.

Region B champion East Rockingham will face the winner in the Class 2 boys final after defeating King William, 85-60, in its semifinal game Wednesday night.

 


augusta free press news
augusta free press news

Comments