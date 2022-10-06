VHSL announces partnership with Truist to support academics, athletics initiatives

The Virginia High School League and Truist have announced a new partnership naming Truist as an Official Partner of the VHSL.

Truist, on its end of the partnership, will be offering to support students through financial wellness seminars and teaching the importance of financial independence.

The partnership will also support students through athletic events and education.

“Truist has a long history of serving communities across Virginia. We welcome them as a VHSL partner and appreciate their support of our student participants, schools, and families,” said John W. (Billy) Haun, Ed.D, Executive Director of the VHSL. “Truist also commits to improving financial literacy, and we are happy to support important initiatives like this.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the VHSL to support high school athletics and academics,” said Thomas Ransom, Virginia Regional President at Truist. “Our purpose at Truist is to inspire and build better lives, and it’s partnerships like this that bring our purpose to life.”

For more information on Truist, visit www.Truist.com.