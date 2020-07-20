VHHA mask giveaway promotion encourages people to wear face coverings

Published Monday, Jul. 20, 2020, 5:02 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association has launched a digital campaign to encourage widespread use of face coverings by giving away a limited number of blue cloth masks bearing the slogan “I (Heart) Virginia Hospitals.”

On its social media channels, VHHA has posted COVID-19 related videos and content that encourages platform users to share the videos to their timelines and engage with the content to become eligible to receive a free face mask.

One video promotes the importance of public mask wearing, social distancing, and regular hand washing. Another video is a recent public service announcement airing on television stations across the Commonwealth encouraging Virginians to seek out needed medical care that may have been postponed or delayed earlier this year due to the pandemic.

“This spring, Virginians joined together in adopting new behaviors to help keep each other safe and flatten the coronavirus curve,” said VHHA President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton. “While those efforts have worked, COVID-19 remains a serious public health concern and new infection cases and hospitalization numbers have risen in recent weeks. So it is important for people to remain vigilant about common sense safety precautions such as wearing face coverings in public. To help spread that message, we have initiated this limited-time face mask giveaway promotion.”

The CDC recommends that all people two and older wear a cloth face covering in public settings, and when around people who don’t live in their household. In addition to the CDC, many businesses have implemented in-store face covering policies, and elected leaders from President Donald Trump to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam have publicly endorsed the concept of wearing a mask to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments