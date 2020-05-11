VHHA: COVID-19 hospitalizations down, discharges up sharply over weekend

Published Monday, May. 11, 2020, 9:44 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The number of people being treated for COVID-19 in Virginia hospitals is down 7.4 percent since Friday, and the number of COVID-19 patients who have been discharged is up 9.2 percent over the three-day period.

The key data points that will guide Virginia to the beginning of the three-phased reopening are tracking better than expected, by the Monday morning update from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.

The VHHA COVID-19 dashboard lists the number of COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending, at 1,504.

There were a combined 1,625 patients meeting those criteria as of the Friday, May 8 VHHA update.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized and have since been discharged is at 3,273 in the Monday dashboard update, up from the 2,997 reported as of May 8.

The dashboard offers that just 21 percent of the ventilators on hand for use in Virginia hospitals are currently being used, and there are 4,677 hospital beds available, representing 25.7 percent of the aggregate capacity in Virginia hospitals, with an additional 3,695 beds available that were added under an executive order from Gov. Ralph Northam directing hospitals to increase their licensed bed capacity.

The availability of beds is consistent with numbers from the past several weeks, and what’s significant there is that this is happening as hospitals have begun scheduling and performing elective surgeries that had been shuttered for six weeks under another Northam executive order aimed at preserving space for an expected COVID-19 patient surge that never materialized.

Story by Chris Graham

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments