Veterinary students to offer Blacksburg Community Dog Wash on Oct. 26

Doctor of veterinary medicine (DVM) students at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine will hold their biannual Community Dog Wash on Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg.

Always a popular community event, the dog wash will be held at the rear of the veterinary college complex at 245 Duck Pond Drive. Signs on Southgate Drive and Duck Pond Drive will direct participants to the location, and ample parking will be available behind the building.

No appointments are necessary, and dogs will be washed on a first-come, first-served basis while owners wait. The cost for each dog is $10; in addition, customers can have their dogs’ nails trimmed and ears cleaned for an extra $5 per service.

All dogs must be on a leash and must be at least 5 months old with current vaccinations. Proof of rabies vaccination is required; dogs without proof of a current rabies vaccination will not be able to participate.

Proceeds from the event will benefit its sponsors: the college’s chapter of the Student American Veterinary Medical Association — a professional organization for DVM students — and the DVM classes of 2022 and 2023. For more information about the dog wash, please contact DVM students Leah Whitney, Melissa Rudo, Kayla Rojas, or Brittany Boitnott. If you are an individual with a disability and desire an accommodation, please contact Jacquelyn Pelzer, director of admissions and student services, at 540-231-4090 or jpelzer@vt.edu during regular business hours at least three business days prior to the event. » Facebook event

