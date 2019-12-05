Veterinary college to offer Pet Portraits with Santa on Dec. 7
The Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech will host its annual Pet Portraits with Santa on Dec. 7.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and be held at the college’s Blacksburg campus, located at 245 Duck Pond Drive.
Signs will direct visitors to the event, where ample parking will be available.
Pricing is $10 for a photo with Santa and $5 for each additional pet.
Walk-ins will be welcomed from 1-3 p.m.
Appointment slots may be available from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Please email caseyg13@vt.edu to check availability.
Dogs, cats, birds, and “mini-mammals” are welcome, but no reptiles, please. All pets must be properly restrained and controlled by their owner: Dogs must be leashed, and cats must be in a carrier.
In order to participate, owners of cats and dogs must provide proof of rabies vaccination for each pet.
Sponsored by Omega Tau Sigma, the event will benefit the Humane Society of Montgomery County. For more information, contact Lindsey Arthur, OTS president, at lindseya@vt.edu.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.