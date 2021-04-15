Veterans to receive $1,400 payments from American Rescue Plan beginning this week

Virginians who receive VA benefits should expect Economic Impact payments of $1,400 to begin arriving this week.

The latest round of payments applies specifically to veterans and their beneficiaries who receive Compensation and Pension benefit payments and do not normally file a tax return. Most payments will be automatically deposited into bank accounts or loaded onto the Direct Express cards where veterans receive their benefits.

“Last month, the American Rescue Plan became law, and it has substantially bolstered our COVID-19 response,” Second District Congresswoman Elaine Luria said. “These Economic Impact Payments will help many military families who have been hit hard by the pandemic, and I am glad they will begin to see this relief within the next few days.”

Those waiting on paper checks or debit cards through the mail should expect to receive their payments over the next several days.

In most cases, these payments are automatic, and no action is necessary to receive them.

Virginians can use the “Get My Payment” tool from IRS.gov to check the status of their payments and make sure they receive the money they are owed.

“The American Rescue Plan provided much needed assistance to Central Virginia families, workers, and businesses — and this latest round of economic relief payments provides an additional helping hand to our area’s veterans,” Seventh District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger said.

“Beginning today, I am hopeful that veterans facing financial hardships during this pandemic will benefit from this extra assistance. These direct payments are more than a check — they are an investment in the long-term economic strength of our communities. In Central Virginia, we are proud that so many veterans and their families call our region home — and we know that they are key players in our local economy. I encourage veterans who are still having issues accessing their stimulus checks to please reach out to my office with any concerns or questions,” Spanberger said.

