Verona man sought in Augusta County assault

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault that occurred Thursday morning in the 300 block of Lee Highway in Verona.

Deputies responded after being dispatched to a domestic situation between a male and female. Both parties were gone upon the arrival of deputies. An uninvolved party, a man, attempted to intervene and was struck in the head with a blunt object. The man was subsequently transported to the hospital to be treated for torso and head injuries.

The suspect was described as a white male wearing a black sweatshirt. As deputies scoured the area, a subject matching the description of the male was located on Quicks Mill Road.

Once confronted, the male fled on foot and was last seen in the area of Meade’s Trailer Park (off Lee Highway).

The suspect has been identified as James Allen Howard. Howard is believed to be homeless but frequents Verona.

If anyone has any information about this case, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Related

Shop Google