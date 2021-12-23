Vehicle insurance coverage requirements change Jan. 1

Beginning Jan. 1, the minimum insurance coverage required for vehicles in Virginia will increase.

Senate Bill 1182 raises the minimum insurance coverage requirements over the next three years to the following:

Liability Insurance Coverage Requirements Injury or death of one person Injury or death of two or more people Property damage Current requirements $25,000 $50,000 $20,000 Policies effective Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2024 $30,000 $60,000 $20,000 Policies effective on or after Jan. 1, 2025 $50,000 $100,000 $25,000

This bill applies to vehicle insurance policies issued or renewed on or after January 1, 2022.

To purchase license plates and title and register a vehicle in Virginia, a customer must certify the vehicle is covered by the minimum insurance requirements or pay the Uninsured Motor Vehicle Fee.

Vehicle owners caught driving without insurance or who have not paid the Uninsured Motor Vehicle Fee will have their driving and vehicle registration privileges suspended (Code of Virginia § 46.2-707). To have those privileges reinstated, they must pay a $600 noncompliance fee, file a Financial Responsibility Insurance Certificate (SR-22) with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles for three years, and pay a reinstatement fee.

Virginia drivers are encouraged to contact their vehicle insurance provider to ensure they have the minimum insurance coverage on their vehicles.

