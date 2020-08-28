Vehicle crash on Secretarys Sand Road in Albemarle County results in fatality

Published Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, 9:52 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Albemarle County Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Secretarys Sand Road near Alberene Road at 10:52 p.m. Thursday.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered a vehicle had left the roadway and crashed. The driver died at the scene.

The name of the deceased is being withheld due to the age of the victim.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team. This is the ninth traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2020.

Related

Comments