Vehicle crash on Scottsville Road results in two fatalities

Published Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, 4:53 pm

Albemarle County Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Scottsville Road at the Red Hill Road intersection Saturday at 6:02 p.m.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered a vehicle had taken a right-hand turn to go southbound on Scottsville Road and entered the northbound traffic lane. The vehicle was struck head on by another vehicle traveling in the northbound lane.

The driver, 35-year-old Sandra Bartola Figueroa Guillen, and a juvenile passenger, both of Buckingham County, were found deceased at the scene.

A second juvenile passenger was transported to UVA Hospital in stable condition. There were no injuries reported from the second vehicle.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.

This is the 12th fatal traffic crash and 13th and 14th fatalities investigated by ACPD in 2020.

