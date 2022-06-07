VDOT Zoom meeting to address traffic concerns in Albemarle, Greene

VDOT invites the public to attend a Zoom webinar meeting on Thursday from 7-9 p.m. to learn more about the U.S. 29 corridor improvement study between Airport Road in Albemarle County and Deerfield Drive in Greene County.

The meeting will also outline VDOT’s concepts to make improvements to the following intersections.

S. 29 at Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road)

S. 29 at Route 641 (Frays Mill Road)

S. 29 at Route 1576 (Boulders Road)

S. 29 at Route 1510 (Camelot Drive)

S. 29 at Route 1571 (Lewis and Clark Drive)

S. 29 at Route 649 (Airport Road)

At the meeting, the public can learn about the study goals, feedback provided so far, some of the early alternatives to improve the travel experience, and what is next in this process. A previous meeting was held May 19 to present the same material; the June 9 meeting is a second opportunity for residents, motorists and other interested parties to get involved with the study.

The U.S. 29 study aims to provide safe travel and adequate capacity for all users of the roadway, including vehicular, transit, bicycle and pedestrian modes of transportation. The study is supported by a stakeholder group from Albemarle and Greene counties, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, Charlottesville Area Transit, JAUNT and VDOT.

Learn more about the U.S. 29 Corridor Study: VDOT–U.S. 29 Corridor Study, Albemarle and Greene Counties

VDOT also invites you to take a new survey that focuses on the U.S. 29 corridor study: U.S. 29 Corridor Survey (metroquestsurvey.com)

Join the Zoom webinar with the new date of Thursday: Community Meeting for U.S. 29 Corridor Study

Meeting ID: 814 6429 1358

Passcode: 601056

You may also join the meeting by calling (301) 715-8592

