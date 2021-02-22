VDOT working to open roads closed due to last week’s ice storms

Eleven roads remain closed in the VDOT Lynchburg District due to recent storms.

“We are continuing to work with our utility partners to ensure roads are reopened as soon as possible,” Assistant District Administrator for Maintenance Gerry Harter said. “The highest numbers of closures are in the eastern part of our district.”

As of today, the following roads remain closed:

COUNTY ROUTE REASON Appomattox Route 635, Melrose Road Power lines down Charlotte Route 619, Staunton Hill Road Power lines down Charlotte Route 649, Coles Ferry Loop Flooded Charlotte Route 665, Harvey Road Power lines down Charlotte Route 691, Colonel Smith Road Power lines down Halifax Route 639, Rock Barn Road Power lines down Pittsylvania Route 642, Marina Drive Power lines down Prince Edward Route 620, Free State Road Power lines down Prince Edward Route 633, Mt. Pleasant Road Power lines down Prince Edward Route 665 Power lines down Prince Edward Route 762, Henderson Road Power lines down

The Lynchburg District includes the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Cumberland, Halifax, Nelson, Pittsylvania and Prince Edward.

