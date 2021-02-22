first bank  

VDOT working to open roads closed due to last week’s ice storms

Augusta Free Press

Published Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, 1:51 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

road work

(© Daniel Avram – stock.adobe.com)

Eleven roads remain closed in the VDOT Lynchburg District due to recent storms.

“We are continuing to work with our utility partners to ensure roads are reopened as soon as possible,” Assistant District Administrator for Maintenance Gerry Harter said. “The highest numbers of closures are in the eastern part of our district.”

As of today, the following roads remain closed:

 COUNTY ROUTE REASON
Appomattox Route 635, Melrose Road Power lines down
Charlotte Route 619, Staunton Hill Road Power lines down
Charlotte Route 649, Coles Ferry Loop Flooded
Charlotte Route 665, Harvey Road Power lines down
Charlotte Route 691, Colonel Smith Road Power lines down
Halifax Route 639, Rock Barn Road Power lines down
Pittsylvania Route 642, Marina Drive Power lines down
Prince Edward Route 620, Free State Road Power lines down
Prince Edward Route 633, Mt. Pleasant Road Power lines down
Prince Edward Route 665 Power lines down
Prince Edward Route 762, Henderson Road Power lines down

The Lynchburg District includes the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Cumberland, Halifax, Nelson, Pittsylvania and Prince Edward.


augusta free press news
augusta free press news

Comments