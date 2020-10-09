VDOT, Waynesboro, Augusta County seek public input on Route 250 survey

The Virginia Department of Transportation, Waynesboro, and Augusta County need your feedback on recommendations resulting from the Route 250 Corridor Study.

These proposed projects have been developed to address safety, traffic, access and pedestrian needs for the segment on Route 250 between Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road) in Augusta County and Hopeman Parkway in Waynesboro.

You can take VDOT’s quick Survey on Final Study Recommendations, available through Oct. 30.

As an undivided, main arterial road with many commercial entrances and side street intersections, this section of Route 250 experiences higher than expected crashes and peak-hour operational issues.

Between 2013 and 2018, there were 289 crashes on this stretch of roadway, with 38 percent resulting in injury and two fatalities.

A public survey was conducted in January to present the identified needs and possible improvements. Over 900 participants responded, confirming and supporting the projects recommended. The study and recommendations will be used by the localities to apply for future transportation and construction funding.

Visit the VDOT project page for more information.

