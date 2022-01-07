VDOT urges commuters to exercise caution following snowstorm

Published Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, 8:38 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

VDOT is warning drivers to watch out for icy spots on roadways as snowfall and low overnight temperatures may have caused hazardous driving conditions in some areas. Motorists should review local road reports before planning travel and exercise caution if travel is necessary.

Conditions vary across the state, but precipitation fell in most regions overnight. Any snow or ice on roadways means travel is hazardous and should be avoided. VDOT crews will continue to work around-the-clock clearing roads until all state-maintained routes are safe for travel.

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected tonight and over the weekend, potentially causing refreeze and icy conditions. Crews will continue treating slick patches to reduce impacts.

Crews continue to respond to the two inclement weather events this week and are still clearing secondary roads in the Fredericksburg and Culpeper districts related to the Monday, Jan. 3 winter storm.

Key reminders

Postpone travel as long as possible to give crews time to treat roads.

With temperatures still below freezing, drivers should use caution on bridges, ramps and overpasses where there may be icy patches or slick spots.

Motorists should reduce speed.

Sidewalks and parking lots could be slippery, so walk with caution.

Do not pass snowplows.

Sidewalks and parking lots could be slippery, so walk with caution.

Keep an emergency winter weather kit in your vehicle which includes food, water, first aid materials, tools and blankets in the event of a breakdown or stoppage.

Visit 511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions before traveling. If possible, avoid travel until road conditions improve.

For more information on winter weather travel, visit virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.

Resources

To report hazardous road conditions or talk to a customer service representative, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or visit online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.

VDOT recently partnered with Waze to add a new feature to the navigation software app that allows users to report, in real-time during winter weather, when a road has not been plowed. It will also inform travelers when they are approaching a road that has been identified by other drivers as unplowed.

Traffic information is also available on Twitter @511statewideVA; for general VDOT information, follow @VaDOT.

Related



