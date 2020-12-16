VDOT updates road conditions on wintry day in Shenandoah Valley

First report: Wednesday, 11:45 a.m. Snow and sleet from a widespread winter storm are affecting travel in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. Driving conditions are expected to deteriorate on Wednesday as the wintry mix continues to fall. The Virginia Department of Transportation advises motorists to avoid all but essential travel.

Hundreds of VDOT crews and contractors are plowing and treating roads throughout the 11-county Staunton District. They will continue work around the clock on rotating 12-hour shifts to ensure all roadways are passable.

Here are the road conditions as of 11 a.m. Wednesday in the VDOT Staunton District:

Interstate 64 – Clear conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta counties.

– Clear conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta counties. Interstate 66 – Minor conditions in Warren County.

– Minor conditions in Warren County. Interstate 81 – Moderate conditions in Shenandoah County. Minor conditions in Rockingham and Frederick counties. Clear conditions in Rockbridge and Augusta counties.

– Moderate conditions in Shenandoah County. Minor conditions in Rockingham and Frederick counties. Clear conditions in Rockbridge and Augusta counties. Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Bath, Highland and Shenandoah counties. Minor conditions in Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties. Clear conditions in Alleghany and Rockbridge counties.

– Moderate conditions in Bath, Highland and Shenandoah counties. Minor conditions in Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties. Clear conditions in Alleghany and Rockbridge counties. Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Bath, Highland and Shenandoah counties. Minor conditions in Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties. Clear conditions in Alleghany and Rockbridge counties.

For winter weather road conditions go to www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.

On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

