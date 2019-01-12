VDOT: Travel around, not during, winter storm

VDOT advises motorists to monitor weather and delay unnecessary travel as another band of wintry weather sweeps across the Commonwealth today into Sunday, bringing a mix of snow, sleet and rain.

VDOT crews have completed pretreatment of interstates and primary roadways in affected areas and are staged and ready to go once precipitation starts to fall. Weather conditions will vary across the state and motorists are urged to keep a close eye on the elements and suspend unnecessary travel during and immediately following the storm to allow VDOT crews to effectively clear and treat roads.

What you should know:

Motorists are urged to plan travel around winter weather and avoid unnecessary travel during the storm.

Travel is hazardous during winter weather and interferes with snow-clearing operations and emergency services.

Do not pass snow plows. Remember to give crews room and time to plow roads.

Crews first focus efforts on roads that carry the most traffic, such as interstates and primary roads, followed by major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, and other secondary roads and subdivision streets.

Prior to any travel, check www.511virginia.org for the latest road conditions.

To report weather-related road issues, go to https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/ or call 1-800-FOR-ROADS.

Additional information can be found at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.

Traffic information is also available on Twitter @511statewideVA. For general VDOT information, follow @VaDOT. VDOT’s Facebook page will be updated throughout the storm.

