VDOT to motorists: Stay safe, stop the spread, stay home

Motorists across the Commonwealth will see COVID-19 health safety messages on VDOT changeable message signs.

The department’s on-road signage is an information link between VDOT and travelers to share safety information, traffic impacts, and emergency messages.

“All of us are accountable to change our behaviors and stop the spread of this virus,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “We are focused on sharing critical information with those on the road during this health crisis.”

Motorists throughout Virginia can expect to see COVID-19 messages around the state for the coming weeks.

Safety is a top priority for VDOT, and the agency is committed to protecting the health and safety of the traveling public, as well as VDOT employees and contractors. Along with state partners, VDOT is closely monitoring the virus impacts and taking action to minimize risks to agency employees and Virginia travelers.

For additional information on VDOT’s response to COVID-19, visit www.virginiadot.org/newsroom/covid-19.asp .

