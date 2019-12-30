VDOT to hold public hearing on Staunton Crossing street extension

Published Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, 9:55 am

VDOT will hold a location and design public hearing concerning the proposed Staunton Crossing street extension in the city of Staunton.

The meeting will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29 at Bessie Weller Elementary School.

Citizens can come in during the meeting hours and discuss the project on a one-on-one basis with VDOT officials and designers. Written comments can be submitted at the meeting or within 10 days after the meeting date to David Robinson, Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029.

Oral comments can be recorded at the meeting with the assistance of a court reporter.

This project will construct a 0.85-mile-long urban road on a new location by extending Crossing Way through the Staunton Crossing development site to Valley Center Drive. The proposed road will be three lanes wide, including a single through lane in each direction and a center turn lane. There will be a 10-foot shared use path along the roadway.

The project will also include a 100-space park-and-ride lot with charging facilities for electric cars, and a transit stop with a covered shelter.

The total estimated cost for this project is $8.7 million, including $840,000 for preliminary engineering, $0 for right of way and $7.9 million for construction.

This project received $6,807,589 in SMART SCALE funding from an application submitted by the City of Staunton.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

