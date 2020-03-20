VDOT temporarily closes offices, non-public facilities to visitors

Effective at 5 p.m., Friday, VDOT is closing offices and other non-public facilities to walk-in visitors until further notice as a precaution to help prevent spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

This includes all district offices, residencies, area headquarters and the agency’s Central Office in Richmond. The agency will implement a visitor-by-appointment process to ensure essential services and operations continue.

Safety rest areas and ferry facilities remain open to the public, with enhanced cleaning and protective measures in place. Service on the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry has been reduced, and drivers and passengers are asked to remain in their vehicles during trips.

VDOT’s top priority is the safety of its workers and the traveling public. The agency continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and take action to ensure critical operations, construction and maintenance are uninterrupted.

