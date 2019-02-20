VDOT: Snowy roads in Shenandoah Valley, with freezing rain on the way

Snow and sleet are creating slick driving conditions throughout the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands, including interstates and primary roads. As of mid-day Wednesday, the region has received 2 to 6 inches of snow. The winter storm is expected to transition to freezing rain this afternoon and evening. Freezing rain can create a dangerous glaze of ice on roadways, so motorists should avoid non-emergency travel.

Crews and contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation continue to plow and treat roads on rotating 12-hour shifts. About 900 pieces of snow-removal equipment are being deployed in the 11-county VDOT Staunton District.

Here are the road conditions as of 11 a.m. Wednesday:

Interstate 64 – Minor conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta counties.

Interstate 66 – Moderate conditions in Warren County.

Interstate 81 – Moderate conditions in Shenandoah and Frederick counties. Minor conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta and Rockingham counties.

Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Highland, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties. Minor conditions in Bath, Rockbridge and Augusta counties.

Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties.

For winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.

On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

