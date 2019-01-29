VDOT: Snow, extreme cold could impact travel

With snow on the way, VDOT is urging motorists to watch local forecasts and conditions, and be prepared to adjust travel as needed.

Conditions are expected to change throughout the day and may affect the Tuesday evening commute. Extremely low temperatures will mean even small amounts of precipitation could cause hazardous conditions through Wednesday morning.

VDOT crews are prepared to treat roads when the snow or any frozen precipitation arrives.

Motorists take note:

No matter the forecast, if there is ice or snow on the road, travel is hazardous.

Motorists are never advised to drive during a storm – it is not safe and hinders snow clearing operations.

Give crews time to treat roads.

During a storm, interstates and primary roads are cleared first, then major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, and then other secondary roads and subdivision streets. Crews focus efforts on roads that carry the most traffic.

If you must travel:

Allow plenty of time to reach your destination

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you

Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement

Do not pass snow plows

Go to www.511virginia.org for the latest road conditions before traveling. If at all possible, avoid travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.

For more information on winter weather travel, go to http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.

Resources

The latest road conditions are available at www.511virginia.org, through the free mobile app or by phone.

To report hazardous road conditions or talk to a customer service representative, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

Traffic information is also available on Twitter @511statewideVA. For general VDOT information, follow @VaDOT.