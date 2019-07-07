VDOT schedules hearing for Route 11 bridge replacement in Mount Jackson

VDOT will hold a public hearing concerning improvements to Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) in Shenandoah County. The meeting will take place from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1 at Triplett Business and Tech School, 6375 Main Street, Mount Jackson.

Citizens can come in during the meeting hours and discuss the project on a one-on-one basis with VDOT officials and designers. Written comments can be submitted at the meeting or within 10 days after the meeting date to Anthony Pelina, Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029.

Oral comments can be recorded at the meeting with the assistance of a court reporter.

This project will replace the existing truss bridge on Route 11 over the North Fork of the Shenandoah River, located in the Town of Mount Jackson. This area is in Shenandoah County. The bridge is located approximately a half-mile north of Route 720 (Wissler Road).

The existing truss bridge was built in 1933 and has reached the end of its service life. The truss bridge is approximately 150-feet long with a deck containing 24 feet of clear width.

The new bridge will be built east of the current truss bridge. The new structure will be a 245-foot single span bridge with a deck containing 43 feet and six inches of clear width. The west side of the new bridge will have a sidewalk. This sidewalk area will be used in the future for Route 11 widening.

Safety on Route 11 will be enhanced with the new two-lane bridge, which will be built to current design standards and able to support modern traffic both in volume and vehicle weights. The new bridge will support emergency vehicles and heavy trucks.

Design plan approval is scheduled for summer 2019 with right of way activities beginning in fall 2019. Construction advertisement is scheduled for fall 2020. Traffic will be maintained on the existing bridge throughout construction.

The total estimated cost for this project is $6,672,631, including $1,097,437 for preliminary engineering, $433,917 for right of way and $5,141,277 million for construction.

In 2014 Route 11 had an average daily traffic count of 5,035 vehicles per day. By the design year of 2038 the estimated average daily traffic volume is 6,000 vehicles per day.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at 511Virginia.org. For other assistance call the VDOT Customer Service Center, available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week. Citizens can dial 1-800-FOR- ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

