VDOT Route 60 corridor study meetings moved online

VDOT will provide a virtual public comment opportunity on draft recommendations for potential corridor improvements on the Route 60 corridor in Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Cumberland, Nelson and Powhatan counties that will enhance safety and capacity along the corridor while balancing the needs of economic development and access management.

This opportunity will take the place of open forum meetings previously scheduled for March 26 in Buckingham and April 1 in Powhatan.

This is the second and final public involvement opportunity for the Route 60 Corridor Study.

The public may view information that would have been shared at the previously scheduled meetings by visiting www.virginiadot.org/projects/lynchburg/route-60-corridor.asp or www.virginiadot.org/projects/richmond/route-60-corridor.asp.

The virtual presentation and comment period will be available March 26 through April 11.

Citizens may provide oral and written comments through April 11 to Darrel Johnson, VDOT Project Manager, 1401 East Broad St., Richmond VA 23219, (804) 371-8868, 800-367-7623 or TDD/TYY 711 or via email to Darrel.Johnson@VDOT.Virginia.gov.

Reference “Route 60 Corridor Study” in the subject line of any e-mail correspondence. Anyone requiring a print copy of the presentation can contact the project manager listed above.

