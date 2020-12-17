VDOT reports progress on dealing with snow, ice on roads in Valley

Road conditions in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands are steadily improving as of mid-day Thursday. The first storm of the season brought a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow to all 11 counties in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Staunton District.

VDOT advises motorists to use extreme caution if they must travel Thursday afternoon. Interstate routes are clear in most counties, but many primary and secondary roads still have ice or snow. VDOT employees and contractors continue plowing and treating roads throughout the Staunton District.

Here are the road conditions as of 11 a.m. Thursday:

Interstate 64 – Minor conditions in Alleghany County. Clear conditions in Augusta and Rockbridge counties.

– Minor conditions in Alleghany County. Clear conditions in Augusta and Rockbridge counties. Interstate 66 – Clear conditions in Warren County.

– Clear conditions in Warren County. Interstate 81 – Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Frederick counties.

– Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Frederick counties. Primary roads – Moderate conditions in, Page, Shenandoah and Frederick counties. Minor conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Clarke and Warren counties.

– Moderate conditions in, Page, Shenandoah and Frederick counties. Minor conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Clarke and Warren counties. Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick and Warren counties. Minor conditions in Alleghany, Bath and Clarke counties.

For winter weather road conditions go to www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.

On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

