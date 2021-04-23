VDOT recognizes Earth Day with campaign for litter-free roadways

VDOT is reaffirming its commitment to a clean environment and litter-free roadways and encouraging all Virginians to participate in the Virginia is for Lovers, Not Litter campaign by taking the No Love for Litter pledge on LoversNotLitter.org.

VDOT also encourages Virginians to connect with the initiative by following @LoversNotLitter on Twitter and Instagram and connecting with local VDOT offices on social media for information about area events.

The Virginia is for Lovers, Not Litter campaign, launched in September 2020, was developed to educate Virginia residents and visitors about the negative impacts of littering on Virginia roadways and to urge them to do their part to keep the Commonwealth litter-free for the betterment of the environment for current and future generations.

Caring for the environment year-round

In addition to taking the No Love for Litter Pledge, VDOT reminds the public of the ongoing opportunities to keep Virginia clean and beautiful. Residents, businesses and organizations can:

Join the Adopt-a-Highway program , volunteering to clean litter on Virginia roadways

volunteering to clean litter on Virginia roadways Sponsor a segment of highway for clean-up through VDOT’s Beautify Virginia program

Visit VDOT’s partner Keep Virginia Beautiful to discover ways to keep the Commonwealth clean

Environmental stewardship is a focus for VDOT across the Commonwealth. The agency employs a comprehensive strategy for bettering the health and beauty of the state through these opportunities as well as Chesapeake Bay Watershed programs and the Pollinator Habitat Program.

Virginia litter facts

Nearly 3.5 million taxpayer dollars are spent each year to clean up litter on Virginia’s roadways

More than half of roadway litter comes from motorists and another 25% is from pedestrians

Significant roadway litter comes from vehicles with improperly covered loads

Nearly three-fourths of litter comes from people consciously choosing to litter on Virginia’s roads

