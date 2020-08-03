VDOT ready for Isaias
The Virginia Department of Transportation is prepared to keep Virginia roads safe ahead of forecast effects of Tropical Storm Isaias.
Crews across the state stand ready to respond to any unsafe traveling conditions and damage resulting from the storm.
Most of the Commonwealth is expected to feel impacts of the storm beginning Monday evening. Potential risks stem from forecasted heavy rainfall, flooding and damaging winds. Motorists and pedestrians are reminded to avoid areas with downed power lines, trees and standing water.
Ahead of the storm, VDOT staff and crews are:
- readying trucks and equipment
- inspecting drainage facilities and clearing them, where necessary
- planning for staff augmentation of Safety Service Patrols and Traffic Operations Centers for additional traffic monitoring, emergency response and motorist assistance capabilities along major routes
- lifting lane closures, where possible, on major routes to keep roads clear for emergency responders
- notifying additional debris/tree removal crews to be on standby once the storm arrives
VDOT is working closely with local and state partners ahead of the storm to plan and coordinate emergency response.
Preparation tips
- Gather needed items for emergency kits for your home and vehicle. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management has tips for what to include: www.vaemergency.gov/emergency-kit/
- Clear any debris from drainage facilities on your property to prepare for heavy rain
Information resources
- Get the latest road conditions – call 511, go to 511virginia.org or download the mobile app at the 511 web site.
- Report downed trees, hazardous road conditions or talk to a customer service representative – call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).
- Statewide traffic information is also available on Twitter @511statewideVA.
- For general VDOT information, follow @VaDOTon Twitter or VirginiaDOT on Facebook.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell
Buy here.