VDOT ready for Isaias

The Virginia Department of Transportation is prepared to keep Virginia roads safe ahead of forecast effects of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Crews across the state stand ready to respond to any unsafe traveling conditions and damage resulting from the storm.

Most of the Commonwealth is expected to feel impacts of the storm beginning Monday evening. Potential risks stem from forecasted heavy rainfall, flooding and damaging winds. Motorists and pedestrians are reminded to avoid areas with downed power lines, trees and standing water.

Ahead of the storm, VDOT staff and crews are:

readying trucks and equipment

inspecting drainage facilities and clearing them, where necessary

planning for staff augmentation of Safety Service Patrols and Traffic Operations Centers for additional traffic monitoring, emergency response and motorist assistance capabilities along major routes

lifting lane closures, where possible, on major routes to keep roads clear for emergency responders

notifying additional debris/tree removal crews to be on standby once the storm arrives

VDOT is working closely with local and state partners ahead of the storm to plan and coordinate emergency response.

Preparation tips

Gather needed items for emergency kits for your home and vehicle. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management has tips for what to include: www.vaemergency.gov/emergency-kit/

Clear any debris from drainage facilities on your property to prepare for heavy rain

Information resources

Get the latest road conditions – call 511, go to 511virginia.org or download the mobile app at the 511 web site.

Report downed trees, hazardous road conditions or talk to a customer service representative – call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

Statewide traffic information is also available on Twitter @511statewideVA.

For general VDOT information, follow @VaDOTon Twitter or VirginiaDOT on Facebook.

