VDOT ready as Hurricane Dorian chugs up East Coast

Published Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019, 4:50 pm

VDOT is prepared to keep Virginia roads safe ahead of forecast effects of Hurricane Dorian. Crews across the state stand prepared to respond to any unsafe traveling conditions and damage resulting from the storm.

Coastal and southeastern Virginia is expected to begin feeling impacts of the storm beginning Thursday afternoon. Potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian include coastal and inland flooding, storm surge, damaging winds and prolonged power outages. Ahead of the storm, VDOT staff and crews are:

readying trucks and equipment

inspecting drainage facilities and clearing them, where necessary

planning for staff augmentation of Safety Service Patrols and Traffic Operations Centers for additional traffic monitoring, emergency response capabilities and assisting motorists in distress along major routes

lifting lane closures, where possible, on major routes in affected areas to keep roads clear for emergency responders and evacuees

notifying additional debris/tree removal crews to be on standby once the storm arrives

VDOT is working closely with local and state partners at the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia State Police ahead of the storm to plan and coordinate emergency response. VDOT is also coordinating with utility companies statewide in advance of potential downed power lines.

Preparation tips

Gather needed items for emergency kits for your home and vehicle. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management has tips for what to include: https://www.vaemergency.gov/prepare/supply-kit/

Clear any debris from drainage facilities on your property to prepare for heavy rains.

Information resources

Get the latest road conditions – call 511, go to511virginia.org or download the mobile app at the 511 web site.

Report downed trees, hazardous road conditions or talk to a customer service representative – call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

Statewide traffic information is also available on Twitter@511statewideVA.

For general VDOT information, follow @VaDOTon Twitter or VirginiaDOT on Facebook.

