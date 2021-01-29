VDOT preparing for heavy snow on Sunday

VDOT crews are preparing today for the winter storm that is forecast to affect much of the Commonwealth starting Sunday into early next week.

VDOT encourages residents to pay close attention to weather forecasts and make storm preparations today and Saturday. Travel during the storm is likely to be hazardous and should be avoided.

Crews in the Culpeper District spent Friday pretreating primary routes as well as Interstate 64 in Albemarle and Louisa counties and I-66 in Fauquier County. The brine solution, consisting of salt and water, will prevent a bond from forming between the pavement and the snow and ice at the onset of the storm.

Crews in the Lynchburg District also are pretreating major primary routes, such as US 29, US 58, US 501.

Once precipitation begins to fall, crews will begin 24-hour operations working primary routes and major secondary routes. Lower volume secondary routes and subdivision streets will not be addressed until after the storm has ended and major routes are in good condition.

Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp and on the district’s snow information webpage.

The Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

