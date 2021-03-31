VDOT planning Interstate 81 auxiliary lane in Augusta County

The Virginia Department of Transportation is developing design plans for a new auxiliary lane along southbound Interstate 81 in Augusta County near Staunton.

The project includes replacement of the Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) bridge over I-81. The auxiliary lane will be located between the junction of westbound I-64 at exit 221, and Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) at exit 220.

The existing Route 635 bridge piers do not allow adequate room for the additional lane and shoulder, or for any future widening of I-81. The new bridge will be built in the same location to reduce project cost and duration.

Part of Route 635 will be closed for about 18 months during construction. Route 635 traffic will follow a roughly 13-mile detour.

The 0.2-mile auxiliary lane will enhance safety and reduce congestion on southbound I-81 by allowing drivers additional time to speed up or slow down when merging on or off the interstate. The $14.3 million project is part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program (CIP), which aims to improve safety, increase reliability and foster economic growth along the 325-mile corridor.

VDOT anticipates hosting a virtual public hearing on the I-81 auxiliary lane project in early summer 2021. More information is at www.virginiadot.org/I81AugustaAuxiliaryLane.

The I-81 CIP was approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in December 2018. The $2 billion package of targeted improvements was funded by the Virginia General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam in spring 2019. More information about the program is available at Improve81.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

