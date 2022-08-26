VDOT: Overnight lane closures on Woodrow Wilson Parkway to begin Sunday
Overnight single lane closures are scheduled for paving of both northbound and southbound lanes of Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) in Staunton, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The work is expected to begin Sunday night and will take place on the south end of the Staunton bypass between the Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) interchange and the Interstate 81 exit 220 interchange.
Paving is scheduled for Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and is expected to take about four weeks. The paving should be completed by Sept. 23.
At times, paving will require overnight closures of the off-ramp from I-81 northbound at exit 220 onto Route 262. Digital message signs will provide detour information.
All work is weather permitting.
Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information are available by dialing 511 or visiting 511Virginia.org