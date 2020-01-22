VDOT looking for answers for high crash rate on Route 250 in Augusta County, Waynesboro
VDOT is seeking public input to improve one of the highest crash corridors in the region — Route 250 (Jefferson Highway/West Main Street) in Augusta County and the City of Waynesboro.
VDOT is studying a 1.8-mile long stretch of US 250 between Old White Bridge Road and Hopeman Parkway.
Residents and travelers can review identified safety and operational issues in the corridor, and comment on proposed improvements at route250corridorstudy.metroquest.com. Proposed improvements are intended to make the corridor not only safer, but also a more welcoming place to walk, bike, meet the bus, or travel by personal vehicle.
VDOT, Augusta County, and the City of Waynesboro will carefully consider survey responses in selecting the final set of improvement recommendations.
The Study Team also includes ATCS Consulting, BRITE Transit, and the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Metropolitan Planning Organization (SAWMPO).
For more information, please visit VDOT’s project webpage: http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/waynesboro_and_augusta_county_-_route_250_corridor_improvement_study.asp
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.