VDOT looking for answers for high crash rate on Route 250 in Augusta County, Waynesboro

Published Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, 9:16 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

VDOT is seeking public input to improve one of the highest crash corridors in the region — Route 250 (Jefferson Highway/West Main Street) in Augusta County and the City of Waynesboro.

VDOT is studying a 1.8-mile long stretch of US 250 between Old White Bridge Road and Hopeman Parkway.

Residents and travelers can review identified safety and operational issues in the corridor, and comment on proposed improvements at route250corridorstudy.metroquest.com. Proposed improvements are intended to make the corridor not only safer, but also a more welcoming place to walk, bike, meet the bus, or travel by personal vehicle.

VDOT, Augusta County, and the City of Waynesboro will carefully consider survey responses in selecting the final set of improvement recommendations.

The Study Team also includes ATCS Consulting, BRITE Transit, and the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Metropolitan Planning Organization (SAWMPO).

For more information, please visit VDOT’s project webpage: http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/waynesboro_and_augusta_county_-_route_250_corridor_improvement_study.asp

Related