VDOT: Light snow may affect Thursday evening travel

Afternoon commuters and Thursday evening travelers may encounter slick conditions as a winter storm sweeps across Central Virginia. Although the storm is not forecast to leave much snow, cold temperatures and the storm’s timing could make travel challenging late this afternoon and evening.

Current forecasts call for a dusting of snow across most of the Piedmont counties, with greater accumulations along the Blue Ridge Mountains. Below-freezing temperatures overnight may lead to slick roads Friday morning where melting snow has refrozen on road surfaces.

More winter weather may affect the region Saturday afternoon through Sunday. VDOT urges residents and visitors to keep current on weather forecasts and be aware of road conditions before traveling over the weekend. Frigid temperatures Sunday and Monday may compound the effects of the weekend weather system.

Motorists who must travel are encouraged to check road conditions using VDOT’s free 511 tools. Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp and on the district’s snow information webpage.

