VDOT lifts lane closures to ease holidays travel
VDOT is making holidays travel easier by suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia.
Effective dates/times:
- Christmas from noon on Tuesday, Dec. 24 until noon on Thursday, Dec. 26
- New Year’s from noon on Tuesday, Dec. 31 until noon on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time.
A full listing of those lane closures can be found on VDOT’s website.
Northern Virginia
- All HOV restrictionson I-66 will be lifted on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) and New Year’s Day (Jan. 1, 2020).
- Go online to find directional schedulesfor the reversible 95/395 Express Lanes.
Hampton Roads
- I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV Diamond Lanes and 64 Express Lanes – HOV restrictions and express lanes tolls will be lifted on Dec. 25, 2019, and Jan. 1, 2020. The 64 Express Lanes in Norfolk may be used at no cost to motorists outside of normal operating hours. To learn more about the 64 Express Lanes, click here.
Real-time info
VDOT’s free mobile 511 app offers information about construction, traffic, incidents and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather and more. Traffic information is also available at 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 from any phone.
To report a road problem or get answers to transportation questions, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center around the clock at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).
