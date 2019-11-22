VDOT lifts lane closures for Thanksgiving holiday travel

Published Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, 6:15 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Plan ahead to help make Thanksgiving travel more enjoyable and, most importantly, safe. VDOT will make travel easier by suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Wednesday, Nov. 27, until noon Monday, Dec. 2.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. A full listing of those lane closures can be found on VDOT’s website.

PLAN FOR THE BUSIEST SPOTS

VDOT’s online, interactive travel-trends map shows peak congestion periods on Virginia interstates during the three previous Thanksgiving holiday periods. While it cannot precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, it can help motorists avoid travel when roads have historically been busiest.

Based on traffic data, periods of moderate to heavy congestion will most likely occur in these areas:

NORTHERN VIRGINIA HIGH OCCUPANCY VEHICLE (HOV) SCHEDULE

All HOV restrictionson I-66 will be lifted on Thanksgiving Day.

Go online to find directional schedulesfor the reversible 95 Express Lanes.

I-395 Express Lanes are now open and will operate on a regular schedule.

HAMPTON ROADS HOV SCHEDULE, TUNNELS AND OTHER INFORMATION

I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV Diamond Lanes and 64 Express Lanes –HOV restrictions will be lifted from noon on Wednesday, Nov. 27 to noon on Monday, Dec. 2. Express lanes tolls will be lifted on Thursday, Nov. 28. The 64 Express Lanes in Norfolk may be used at no cost to motorists outside of normal operating hours, including Sundays. To learn more about the 64 Express Lanes, click here.

STAY SAFE

Don’t be a turkey behind the wheel. Do your part to make travel safer for all:

If you plan to drink, have a designated driver

Buckle up and ensure children and car seats are safely and properly secured

Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you

Use your signals for lane changes and turns

Keep your eyes on the road

Take a break if you are drowsy

Don’t drive distracted, and speak up if someone else is doing so

REAL-TIME TRAFFIC INFO IS AT YOUR FINGERTIPS

VDOT’s free mobile 511 app offers information about construction, traffic, incidents and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather and more. Traffic information is also available at 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 from any phone.

To report a road problem or get answers to transportation questions, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center around the clock at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

Related

Comments