VDOT lifting work zones for July 4 travel

VDOT is suspending many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon on Friday, July 2, until noon on Tuesday, July 6.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time.

A full listing of those lane closures can be found on VDOT’s website.

Travel trends map helps predict peak congestion

Based on historical data, VDOT’s online, interactive travel-trends map shows peak congestion periods anticipated on Virginia interstates during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday period.

While it cannot precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, it can help motorists avoid travel when roads have historically been busiest.

Based on the traffic data, heavy congestion is likely to occur from early morning to late evening on Friday. Moderate to heavy congestion is also likely on Saturday morning until afternoon, and Sunday afternoon until late night. Monday will likely have moderate to heavy congestion from mid-morning until evening.

Northern Virginia

All HOV restrictions on Interstate 66 and rush-hour tolls on the 66 Express Lanes Inside the Beltway will be lifted on Monday, July 5.

Find directional schedules for the reversible 95 and 395 express lanes, and information for the 495 Express Lanes at www.expresslanes.com.

Hampton Roads

The 64 Express Lanes in Norfolk may be used at no cost to motorists outside of normal operating hours. To learn more about the 64 Express Lanes, click here.

in Norfolk may be used at no cost to motorists outside of normal operating hours. To learn more about the 64 Express Lanes, click here. I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) – Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.

– Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach. Travel to Outer Banks – Local traffic to the North Carolina Outer Banks should use I-664 and the MMMBT to save time. From I-664 south, take I-64 west to exit 292, Chesapeake Expressway/I-464/Route 17. Keep left to continue to the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168), and take Nags Head/Great Bridge (exit 291B) to the Outer Banks.

Stay safe

It’s everyone’s responsibility to drive responsibly. Do your part to make travel safer for all:

If you plan to drink, have a designated driver

Buckle up and ensure children and car seats are secured

Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you

Use your signals for lane changes and turns

Cars can heat dangerously fast on hot days: don’t leave children or pets in parked cars for any amount of time

Don’t drive distracted, and speak up if someone else is doing so

Real-time traffic info at your fingertips

VDOT’s free mobile 511 app offers information about construction, traffic, incidents and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather and more. Traffic information is also available at 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 from any phone.

To report a road problem or get answers to transportation questions, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center around the clock at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).