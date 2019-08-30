VDOT lifting lane closures to ease Labor Day travel

Published Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, 4:59 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

VDOT will make trips easier by suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, Aug. 30, until noon Tuesday, Sept. 3.

While the lane closure lift is in effect for most areas, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. A full listing of those lane closures can be found on VDOT’s website.

VDOT’s online, interactive travel-trends map shows peak congestion periods on Virginia interstates during the three previous Labor Day holiday periods. While it cannot precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, it can help motorists avoid travel when roads have historically been busiest.

NORTHERN VIRGINIA HIGH OCCUPANCY VEHICLE (HOV) SCHEDULE AND OTHER INFORMATION

On Monday, Sept. 2, HOV restrictions on I-66 and I-395 and rush hour tolls on the 66 Express Lanes Inside the Beltway will be lifted.

Go online to find directional schedulesfor the reversible 95 Express Lanes.

HAMPTON ROADS HOV SCHEDULE, TUNNELS AND OTHER INFORMATION:

I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV Diamond Lanes and 64 Express Lanes – HOV restrictions and express lanes tolls will be lifted on Monday, Sept. 2; HOV restrictions are not enforced on Sundays. The 64 Express Lanesin Norfolk are free of charge and open to motorists outside of normal operating hours, including Sundays.

I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) – Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.

Travel to Outer Banks – Local traffic to the North Carolina Outer Banks should use I-664 and the MMMBT to save time. From I-664 south, take I-64 west to exit 292, Chesapeake Expressway/I-464/Route 17. Keep left to continue to the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168), and take Nags Head/Great Bridge (exit 291B) to the Outer Banks.

STAY SAFE

Be cautious behind the wheel. Do your part to make travel safer for all:

If you plan to drink, have a designated driver

Buckle up

Keep your eyes on the road

Take a break if you are drowsy

Don’t drive distracted, and speak up if someone else is doing so

REAL-TIME TRAFFIC INFO IS AT YOUR FINGERTIPS

VDOT’s free mobile 511 app, available online, offers information about construction, traffic, incidents and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather and more. Traffic information is also available at 511Virginia.org, or by calling 511 from any phone.

To report a road problem or get answers to your transportation questions, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) around the clock.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.