VDOT is ready for snow

Published Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, 2:43 pm

vdot snowVDOT is ready for winter weather, with staffing, equipment and snow removal materials in place and ready to go once it arrives.

“We prepare for winter throughout the year,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich. “With more than 128,000 lane miles of roadways to maintain statewide, our crews and staffs work tirelessly to train, place orders for materials, learn snow routes, ready our equipment and make the most of new technology. Our goal is to keep everyone safe.”

Snow removal resources

  • More than $205 million set aside for winter weather
  • More than 2,500 VDOT crewmembers in addition to contractors available for snow removal statewide
  • More than 11,700 pieces of snow-removal equipment, including trucks, loaders and motor graders
  • More than 700,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasives and more than 2.1 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine

VDOT Plows: Online Snowplow Tracker

If snow reaches two inches or more, VDOT activates an online snow plow tracking map. VDOT and contractor trucks are equipped with automatic vehicle location technology, and can be monitored on the tracker during snow removal operations.

When it snows

During winter, it’s important to keep a check on weather forecasts and have a winter weather driving plan ahead of time. When inclement weather arrives, motorists are encouraged to log on to 511virginia.org, or to call 511 for up-to-date information on road and traffic conditions before heading out.

