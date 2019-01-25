VDOT: Interstate 81 lane closures in Augusta County for bridge work

Overnight single-lane closures are in place along northbound Interstate 81 in Augusta County near mile marker 228. Drivers can expect left or right lane closures Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the morning of Friday, Feb. 1.

These overnight lane closures are for maintenance of the I-81 northbound bridge over the Middle River near Verona. All work is weather permitting.

