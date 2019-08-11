VDOT installs crosswalk near two Culpeper schools

Just in time for the start of school in Culpeper County, VDOT has finished installing a new crosswalk at the intersection of Route 694 (Ira Hoffman Lane) and North Ridge Boulevard.

The safety improvements include a marked crosswalk and a set of flashing beacons to alert drivers to pedestrians.

Pedestrians intending to cross the road should push the button near the crosswalk to activate the flashing beacons and wait to cross the road until it is safe to do so. State law requires drivers yield the right of way to pedestrians in a crosswalk.

With most public schools in the Culpeper District returning to class during the week of Aug. 12, VDOT reminds motorists to be on the lookout for increased pedestrian and bus traffic.

Traffic must stop for school buses with red flashing lights and a stop sign extended. Motorists must remain stopped until the bus begins to move again. Drivers do not have to stop if the bus is traveling in the opposite direction on a divided highway with a median or barrier.

If drivers encounter a bus with yellow flashing lights, drivers should be prepared to stop.

Additional school bus and pedestrian safety tips are available online from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

