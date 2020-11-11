VDOT: Do your part to keep highway workers, emergency responders safe

Published Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, 2:31 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Incident responders put their lives at risk to support those involved in traffic accidents or whose vehicles become otherwise disabled on Virginia roadways.

VDOT wants you to be aware of the risks, and to do your part to keep highway workers and emergency responders safe.

“Each day our incident responders put their own safety at risk to support those impacted by incidents, aiding those involved and reducing traffic impacts,” VDOT Chief of Maintenance and Operations Kevin Gregg said. “This week and throughout the year, we aim to strengthen awareness of these heroes and do our best to ensure they return home safely to their families each day.”

Nov. 9-15 has been designated National Traffic Incident Management Awareness Week.

The basics

Be a safe driver, for the safety of all. Move over: to ensure the safety of responders, motorists should slow down and move over when passing by an incident scene to provide a protective buffer for responders.

Always:

Buckle up

Obey speed limits

Drive alcohol- and drug-free

Share the road

Avoid distractions

Don’t text and drive

Related

Comments