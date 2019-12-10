VDOT Culpeper District preparing for snow, wintry travel

Rain is forecast to change to snow in the predawn hours Wednesday along the Blue Ridge. VDOT encourages motorists to monitor local forecasts and to plan travel accordingly.

Pavement temperatures across the region will be above freezing when the winter precipitation arrives. Slushy or slick patches are possible especially on bridges, overpasses, and roads at higher elevations.

The possibility of accumulating snow is greatest in the western counties along the Blue Ridge Mountains and on the mountain passes such as Interstate 64 and Route 250 in Albemarle County, I-66 in Fauquier, Route 33 in Greene County and routes 211 and 522 in Rappahannock County.

VDOT crews in the Culpeper District will report to work by late Tuesday night to prepare trucks and supplies in anticipation of the start of the storm.

Once winter precipitation begins, crews will spread salt to melt any ice that forms on the road surface. Trucks will begin to plow snow if it accumulates to about two inches on the road and will first focus on interstates and primary highways before shifting to secondary routes.

Drivers planning to travel early Wednesday morning should check road conditions using VDOT’s free 511 tools.

Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp and on the district’s snow information webpage.

VDOT’s Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

