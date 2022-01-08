VDOT crews working to open the three dozen roads closed in Louisa County

The majority of the approximately three dozen roads still closed in Louisa County are blocked by fallen power lines or trees with power lines tangled in them.

VDOT crews are coordinating their efforts with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, Dominion Energy and Central Virginia Electric Cooperative to plow the roads and assist the utilities to restore electric service. In cases where fallen trees have utility lines tangled in them, a utility company must deenergize the lines and remove them from the tree before VDOT and specialty debris removal crews can cut up the tree, remove it from the roadway and continue plowing. That coordination began after Monday’s storm and will continue through the weekend until all roads are clear.

Most major roads in the district are clear of snow and ice and although most secondary roads have been plowed there are still some roads in several counties that remain closed due to fallen trees, many of which have power lines tangled in them.

Temperatures well below freezing are forecast again Saturday night, which will lead to black ice and slick surfaces on roads that may appear completely clear. Bridges and overpasses, turn lanes and intersections as well as roads at higher elevations are most prone to freezing and black ice. Motorists who are driving overnight Saturday and early Sunday morning should be alert for black ice overnight and early Saturday morning. Sidewalks, parking lots and other paved surfaces are also likely to be slick. VDOT crews in all areas will respond to any reports of icing on roadways

VDOT reminds the public that any fallen utility lines should be considered live electric lines and should not be approached. Contact VDOT’s Customer Service Center 24 hours to report roadway hazards. Call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or contact us online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.

Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp and the district’s snow emergency webpage.

The Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

