VDOT crews working overtime to get ready for approaching winter storm

VDOT crews have been conducting pretreatment operations and stand ready to clear roads as a winter storm that could dump several inches of snow on the Commonwealth makes its way here.

The weather event is expected to start as early as Saturday evening in the southwestern part of the state and expand across the Commonwealth into Sunday. Heavy snow appears likely for portions of northern and western Virginia, possibly extending into central areas and also bringing ice.

VDOT urges motorists to monitor local forecasts and conditions, and avoid travel during the storm, as snow or ice on roadways makes travel hazardous. With the potential for strong winds during the event, contractors are on standby to assist with downed trees, branches and debris.

Winter weather driving tips

Give crews time to treat roads.

If you must travel during adverse weather conditions:

Allow plenty of time to reach your destination

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you

Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement

Do not pass snow plows

Visit 511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions before traveling. If possible, avoid travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.

For more information on winter weather travel, visit virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.

Resources

To report hazardous road conditions or talk to a customer service representative, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or visit online at vdot.virginia.gov.

VDOT recently partnered with Wazeto add a new feature to the navigation software app that allows users to report, in real-time during winter weather, when a road has not been plowed. It will also inform travelers when they are approaching a road that has been identified by other drivers as unplowed.

Traffic information is also available on Twitter @511statewideVA; for general VDOT information, follow @VaDOT.

