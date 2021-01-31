VDOT crews ready for overnight winter weather in the Shenandoah Valley

The Sunday snowstorm brought 3 to 6 inches in some areas of the Shenandoah Valley, and additional winter weather in the form of snow showers and sleet is forecast overnight and into Monday.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews and contractors will be out throughout the night monitoring, plowing and treating roads.

For winter events, VDOT first plows interstates, primary roads and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high traffic volumes. Secondary and subdivision streets will be treated in the event of a multi-day storm, but crews will focus efforts on roads that are traveled most.

It is important to allow the snow removal vehicles and emergency vehicles room to perform their work safely. Travelers should be aware of changing weather conditions and delay unnecessary travel until conditions improve. If travel is necessary, drivers should allow for extra travel time.

With below freezing temperatures forecasted overnight, wet road surfaces are anticipated to refreeze. Motorists should be aware of black ice, icy patches and frozen slush on road surfaces. Bridges and overpasses will freeze first and motorists should pay particular attention when traveling on these structures.

Drivers of all vehicles should remove snow from the vehicle prior to traveling to prevent snow from flying off the vehicle when traveling on roadways.

In many areas of the state, snow amounts can vary significantly. Drivers should anticipate different travel conditions within short distances. Travelers should drive to road conditions and not speed. When traveling during inclement weather the vehicle headlights should be on.

Drive defensively and always wear a seatbelt.

Here are the road conditions as of 4:30 p.m. in the Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District:

Interstate 64 – Minor conditions in Alleghany County. Clear conditions in Rockbridge and Augusta counties.

Interstate 66 – Minor conditions in Warren County

Interstate 81 – Minor conditions in Shenandoah and Frederick counties. Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta and Rockingham counties.

Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Warren and Clarke counties. Moderate and minor conditions in Frederick and Shenandoah counties. Minor conditions in Highland, Bath, Alleghany, Augusta and Page counties. Clear conditions in Rockbridge and Rockingham counties.

Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

For winter weather road conditions go to www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.

On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

