VDOT crews ready for chance of wintry mix Saturday

A wintry mix of precipitation is forecast to move across Central Virginia on Saturday. Snow, sleet and freezing rain are all possible in the region, especially along the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Crews in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Culpeper District will be on duty Saturday to monitor and treat roads as needed.

Motorists should:

Monitor local weather forecasts.

Drive for the conditions by reducing speed and increasing following distance.

Stay alert for potentially icy surfaces especially on bridges, overpasses and areas of higher elevation.

Use VDOT’s free 511 toolsto know road conditions along their route and at their destination.

Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp and the district’s snow emergency webpage.

