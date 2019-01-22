VDOT: Covington road detour begins March

Part of Durant Road in the city of Covington is scheduled to close for no more than 90 days beginning in early March 2019. During that time, the roadway will be closed 24/7 between Willis Avenue and Thacker Avenue.

This is a planned closure for driver safety as contractors cut back a steep rock slope along Durant Road. The work is part of a $2 million roadway and public-utility improvement project.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has updated the detour routes for the Durant Road closure in order to accommodate commercial trucks. The detours for northbound and southbound drivers are about 5 to 6 miles in length, and include a portion of Interstate 64.

During January and February 2019, drivers can expect flagger traffic control as needed during daylight hours.

The Durant Road project includes a new sidewalk with safety fence to improve pedestrian access between the Rayon Terrace neighborhood and shopping areas on Thacker Avenue. Other improvements include guardrail replacement, a new stormwater drainage system, and new water and sanitary-sewer lines. The project is scheduled for completion in late summer 2019. All work is weather permitting.

For additional information about the Durant Road project, click on the detour map above or visit: http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/covington_-_durant_road_improvements.asp

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.