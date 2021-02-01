VDOT continues snow removal in the Shenandoah Valley

Road conditions are steadily improving late Monday morning in most portions of the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands.

Additional snow is falling in the northern valley including the counties of Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Crews and contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation continue plowing and treating roadways throughout the region.

VDOT first plows interstates, primary roads and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high traffic volumes. Secondary roads and subdivision streets are treated in the event of a multi-day storm, but crews focus their efforts on roadways that are traveled most.

Here are the road conditions as of 11 a.m. Monday in the VDOT Staunton District:

Interstate 64 – Clear conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta counties.

Interstate 66 – Moderate conditions in Warren County.

Interstate 81 – Moderate conditions in Frederick County. Minor conditions in Shenandoah County. Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta and Rockingham counties.

Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties. Moderate to minor conditions in Shenandoah County. Minor conditions Highland, Augusta, Rockingham and Page counties. Minor to clear conditions in Rockbridge County. Clear conditions in Alleghany and Bath counties.

Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties. Minor conditions in Alleghany, Bath and Rockbridge counties.

For winter weather road conditions go to www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.

On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

